Chandigarh, Sep 26 (PTI) Eighteen more fatalities were reported in Haryana on Saturday taking the COVID-19 death toll to 1,291, while 1,689 fresh cases pushed the coronavirus tally to 1,22,267 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the 18 fatalities, three were reported from Jind, two each from Panchkula, Hisar, Karnal, Ambala and Gurgaon, and one fatality each was reported from Faridabad, Palwal, Bhiwani, Yamunanagar and Charkhi Dadri, it said.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape Case: 20-Year-Old Woman in Western UP Village Sexually Assaulted, Doctors Say Her Tongue Cut Too.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (273), Faridabad (195), Hisar (148), Panchkula (113) and Rohtak (103).

Gurgaon and Faridabad, both falling in the National Capital Region, are the worst-hit districts in the state with 19,654 and 19,123 total cases, respectively. The total fatalities in Gurgaon is 170 and 213 in Faridabad.

Also Read | Narendra Modi 4th Among World’s Most Admired Men of 2020, Sudha Murthy in List of 20 Most Admired Women: YouGov Rankings.

Of the 1,291 COVID-19 deaths in the state so far, 895 are males and 396 females, the bulletin said.

It said that the active cases in the state stand at 17,149 while 1,03,827 have been discharged after recovery.

As of Saturday, the state has a recovery rate of 84.92 per cent. PTI SUN VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)