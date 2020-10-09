Amravati (Maha), Oct 9 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 188 in Amravati on Friday, while the count of people who got discharged during the day was 279, an official said.

Two deaths took the toll to 236, he added.

The district, where 12,617 people have been discharged so far, now has a recovery rate of 85.78 per cent, with 1,769 active cases, the official said.

