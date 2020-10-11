Ahmedabad, Oct 11 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district went up by 189 to 38,925 on Sunday, while four fatalities took the toll to 1,865, Gujarat health department said.

A total of 198 patients were discharged in the day in the district, taking the total count of recoveries to 33,540.

Also Read | Ferrari Car Mows Down Pedestrian in Hyderabad’s Madhapur, Driver Arrested.

In Ahmedabad city, the number of recoveries (189) exceeded new infections (168) in the day.

In rural parts, 14 people recovered as against 21 new cases.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Woman Gangraped, Thrown Into River With Child in Buxar, One Held.

Three out of the total four fatalities occurred in the city while one person died in rural areas, the department said in a release.

The cumulative count of recoveries in rural areas now stands at 2,540 while the number of infections reached 2,659.

Out of the city's seven zones, the west zone has the maximum 559 active cases whereas south zone has 501 such cases, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said in its COVID-19 bulletin.

The number of micro containment areas in the city further came down to 154, it said.

Meanwhile, 1,090 beds out of the total 1,910 beds in 66 private hospitals requisitioned by the civic body remained occupied until October 10 evening.

While 41 beds are available and 116 remained occupied in ICUs with a ventilator, 439 beds are occupied in isolation wards and 360 remain available, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)