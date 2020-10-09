Hyderabad, Oct 9 (PTI) Telangana logged 1,891 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2.08 lakh while seven more deaths pushed the toll to 1,208.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 285, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 195 and Rangareddy 175 districts, a government bulletin said on Friday, providing data as of 8 PM on October 8.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.80 lakh,while 21,801 are under treatment.

As many as 53,086 samples were tested on October 8.

Cumulatively,34.49 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 92,690, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate in the state was 0.57 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 86.77 per cent, while it was 85.5 per cent in the country.

