Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) Haryana reported two COVID-19 fatalities on Monday which took the death toll to 3,058 while the infection count rose to 2,72,751 with 231 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said.

One fatality each was reported from Faridabad and Hisar districts, according to the bulletin.

Among the fresh cases, 39 were reported Gurgaon district and 28 from Karnal district.

The number of active cases in the state is 2,083 and the recovery rate is 98.12 per cent, as per the bulletin.

