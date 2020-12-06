Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh rose to 291 on Sunday with two more fatalities, while 101 new cases took the infection tally to 18,027, a medical bulletin issued here said.

There are 922 active cases currently, it said.

A total of 60 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 16,814, as per bulletin.

A total of 1,51,473 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,32,612 have tested negative while reports of 102 samples were awaited, the bulletin added. PTI CHS VSD

