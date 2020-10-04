Chandigarh, Oct 4 (PTI) Twenty more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Haryana on Sunday, taking the state's death toll to 1,470, while 1,302 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,33,878, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Of the latest fatalities, four each were reported from Jind and Panipat, three each from Sirsa and Panchkula, two each Faridabad and Fatehabad, and one each from Gurgaon and Kurukshetra, the bulletin stated.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (287), Faridabad (124) and Hisar (130).

Currently, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 12,067. The state has a recovery rate of 89.89 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD

