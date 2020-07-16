Patna (Bihar) [India], July 16 (ANI): Around 20 members tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday at the Bihar Governor, Phagu Chauhan's house in Patna, state officials informed.

Earlier on the same day, Bihar BJP state president and Lok Sabha MP from Bettiah, Sanjay Jaiswal, his wife and mother also tested positive for coronavirus after several BJP leaders from the party headquarters in Patna were diagnosed positive for the virus.

Also Read | MNS Workers Vandalise Office of Agriculture Department in Latur After Some Seeds Distributed Among Farmers, Failed to Germinate: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bihar now has a total of 19,284 positive COVID cases, including 6,261 active cases and 12,849 Recoveries.

So far, 174 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus. (ANI)

Also Read | 136 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 15, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)