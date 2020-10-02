Bhopal, Oct 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 2,019 new coronavirus cases, pushing its caseload to 1,32,107, while 36 deaths took the toll to 2,372, an official said.

Six deaths were reported in Indore, five in Bhopal, three each in Jabalpur, Shahdol and Singrauli, two in Sehore, one each in Khargone, Morena, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Shivpuri, Ratlam, Damoh, Vidisha, Mandsaur, Dewas, Jhabua, Chhindwara, Chhatarpur and Balaghat.

The official said 2,332 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 1,09,611.

"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 495, Bhopal 242, Jabalpur 172 and Gwalior 97," he added.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 24,970, including 578 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 17,915 with 399 fatalities.

"Gwalior and Jabalpur have recorded 10,744 and 10,079 cases, respectively, so far. Indore now has 4,567 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal and Gwalior is 2,135 and 1,682, respectively," he added.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,32,107, new cases 2,019, deaths 2,372, recovered 1,09,611, active cases 20,124, number of people tested so far 20,93,269.

