Amravati (Maha), Oct 2 (PTI) Amravati in Maharashtra reported 214 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the infection on Friday, leaving the district with a caseload of 13,771 and toll of 296, an official said.

He said 11,211 people had been discharged so far, including 186 during the day.

"The district now has a recovery rate of 81.41 per cent. The doubling rate of cases is 47.2 days while mortality rate is 2.1 per cent. The number of active cases is 2,264," he said.

