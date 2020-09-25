Amravati (Maha), Sep 25 (PTI) Amravati in Maharashtra reported 217 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, but the silver lining was 313 people getting discharged during the day, an official said.

The district's tally now is 12,233 while three deaths took the toll to 262, he added.

So far, 9,479 people have been discharged post recovery, leaving the district with 2,492 active cases, the official said.

