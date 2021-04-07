New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): As many as 220 cases were registered against the violators of the night curfew guidelines on the first night of the curfew which started on Tuesday night from 10 pm and ended at 5 am on Wednesday.

"As many as 842 people were fined for violating the COVID-19 mask rule during the night curfew. Other than this, a case against 220 people registered for violating the night curfew norms," Delhi Police said in an official statement.

In view of rising Covid-19 cases, night curfew will be in place in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30.

As many as 5,100 new Covid-19 cases and 17 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. This was the highest single-day spike of coronavirus infections in the national capital this year. (ANI)

