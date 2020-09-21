Amravati (Maha), Sep 21 (PTI) Amravati in Maharashtra reported eight COVID-19 deaths and 225 new cases on Monday, taking the toll to 239 and infection count to 11,185, an official said.

He said 121 people were discharged during the day, taking the total number of such cases to 8,510, leaving the district with 2,436 active ones.

Of the eight who died, three were women in the 55-65 age group, the official informed.

