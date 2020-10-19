Raipur, Oct 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 1,62,772 on Monday after 2,376 people were detected with the infection, while the number of those who have recovered reached 1,35,259, an official said.

The toll reached 1,534 as 56 deaths were recorded in the state, 10 of which took place on Monday, six on Sunday and the rest earlier, he added.

"On Monday, 428 people were discharged from hospitals while 2,011 patients completed home isolation. The state now has 25,979 active cases," the official informed.

Raipur district reported 196 new cases, taking its total count to 39,285, including 523 deaths, while Janjgir- Champa recorded 200 new cases, Bilaspur 195, Durg 191, Raigarh 172, Korba 108 and Balodabazar 104.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,62,772, New cases 2,376, Death toll 1,534, Recovered 1,35,259, Active cases 25,979, People tested so far 15,47,705.

