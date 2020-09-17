Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 1,069 in Haryana on Thursday with 24 more fatalities, while the infection tally mounted to 1,03,773 as 2,457 fresh cases were detected, according to a state health department bulletin.

Of the latest fatalities, four were reported from Hisar; three each from Kurukshetra and Karnal; two each from Faridabad, Ambala, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and Fatehabad; and one each from Nuh, Jhajjar, Panchkula and Panipat, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Vinay Sahasrabuddhe Tests COVID-19 Positive, BJP MP Attended Monsoon Session.

Among the districts which reported a sharp spike in cases are Gurgaon (394), Faridabad (282), Sonipat (271), Karnal (177), Ambala (160), Panipat (159), Kurukshetra (142), Hisar (113) and Panchkula (112).

Currently, there are 21,014 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana, while 81,690 people have been discharged after recovery.

Also Read | BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti, Hit by COVID-19, Remains Critical at Manipal Hospital; Political Leaders Tweet ‘Condolences’.

The state's recovery rate stood at 78.72 per cent on Thursday and the case fatality rate at 1.03 per cent. The doubling rate of infections is 27 days and the positivity rate is 6.54 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)