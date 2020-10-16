Raipur, Oct 16 (PTI) With 2,472 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths reported on Friday, Chhattisgarh's total count reached 1,55,987 while the toll stood at 1,425, an official said.

The number of people discharged increased by 557 to reach 1,26,869, while 1,982 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 27,693 active cases, the official informed.

"Raipur district reported 244 new cases, taking its total count to 38,763, including 511 deaths. Raigarh had 241 new cases, Korba 210, Janjgir-Champa 204, Bilaspur 142, Durg 132, Bastar 121 and Rajnandagon 113," he said.

Of the 40 deaths, three took place on Friday, two on Thursday and the rest earlier, the official pointed out.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,55,987, New cases 2,472, Death toll 1,425, Recovered 1,26,869, Active cases 27,693, People tested so far 14,89,425.

