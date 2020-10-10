Surat, Oct 10 (PTI) Surat's COVID-19 caseload increased to 30,942 after 252 people were detected with the infection on Saturday, while three deaths took the toll to 970, an official said.

Surat city accounted for 171 of the new cases and 184 of the 300 people who were discharged during the day, giving it a recovery rate of 91.2 per cent, he said.

The rural parts accounted for the rest of the new cases as well as recoveries, he added.

"So far, 21,206 people have been discharged in the city, while the number of active cases here is 746," a Surat Municipal Corporation official said.

Within SMC limits, Athwa leads with 4,273 cases, followed by Katargam with 4,019, and 28,808 people are quarantined, the official added.

In rural parts of the district, Kamrej taluka has 1,653 cases, including 88 deaths, with 4,450 patients in isolation, officials informed.

