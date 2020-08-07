Pune, Aug 7 (PTI) Pune district reported 2,620 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,02,884, an official said on Friday.

The death toll increased by 34 during this period to reach 2,344, he said.

"Of the new cases, 1,249 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 63,286 cases, while 960 are in Pimpri Chinchwad where the count is 27,078 now. Rural and cantonment areas have 12,520 cases overall. A total of 1,168 people were discharged during the day," the official informed.

