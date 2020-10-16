Surat, Oct 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Surat increased by 268 in the last 24 hours to reach 32,474, while three deaths, including two from rural areas, took the toll to 987, an official said on Friday.

Of the 268 new cases, which is the highest for any district in the state for the period, 178 are from city limits.

He said 303 people were discharged during the day as well.

