Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Punjab on Monday reported 27 more fatalities due to the coronavirus, pushing the toll to 4,807, while 554 new cases took the infection count to 1,52,091 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 7,842 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said.

Also Read | IIT Bombay Seat for a Four-Year Electrical Engineering Course Lost by Student Due to 'Wrong' Click, Moves Supreme Court.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 93, followed by 90 in Ludhiana and 76 in Jalandhar, the bulletin said.

It said that a total of 572 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,39,442 in the state.

Also Read | Dev Deepawali 2020 in Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi Enjoys Laser Show in Kashi; See Pics and Videos.

Fourteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 150 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

It said that a total of 31,93,166 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)