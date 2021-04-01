Aurangabad, Apr 1 (PTI) At a time when Maharashtra is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, at least 27 ventilators at a government-run medical college and hospital in Ambejogai of Beed district have stopped functioning, an official said on Thursday.

The administration of Swami Ramanand Teerth Medical College has decided to procure additional ventilators and borrow 10 more devices from a COVID-19 centre located in Lokhandi Sawargaon of the district, a senior official told PTI.

The college is a treatment centre for COVID-19 patients and those suffering from other ailments, it was stated.

"Our medical facility has 76 ventilators, of which 20 are reserved for non-COVID-19 patients and 27 are not functioning," he said.

The district's Guardian Minister Dhananjay Munde has been notified about the state of ventilators and has committed to help, the facility's dean Dr Shivaji Sukre said.

At least 15 new ventilators will be procured in the next eight days, he said, adding that 10 more devices will be taken from a COVID-19 centre in Lokhandi Sawargaon.

The situation is under control and has not hampered the care of patients at the hospital, the official said.

As many as 89 COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, of which 21 are admitted to the ICU, 13 are on ventilators and 27 on oxygen, it was stated.

At least 325 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Beed on Wednesday, of which 98 infections were detected in Beed, followed by 50 in Ambejogai, 41 in Parli and 34 in Ashti, a district official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)