Surat, Oct 2 (PTI) The number of coronavirus positive cases in Surat in Gujarat increased by 278 in the last 24 hours to reach 28,759, while two deaths took the toll to 944, an official said on Friday.

The addition of 278 cases, comprising 177 within city limits and 101 from rural areas, was the highest in the state, he added.

The official pointed out that 295 people were also discharged from hospitals during this period, which too is the highest for the state.

Surat has the second highest overall count after Ahmedabad which has 37,238 cases.

