India News | COVID-19: 28 Test Positive, Goa Cases Now 592

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 08:32 PM IST
Panaji, Jun 15 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 592 after 28 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, an official said.

Eleven people were discharged after recovery, taking the total of such cases to 85, leaving the state with 507 active cases, he added.

Also Read | Two Indian Embassy Officials Detained by Pakistan Freed, Say Reports: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

"Of the 1,173 samples tested, 28 were positive, 835 were negative while 310 reports are still awaited. Fresh cases have come in from New Vaddem, Baina and Sada in Vasco town of South Goa and Morlem and Chimbel in North Goa," the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 592, new cases: 28, deaths: nil, discharged: 85, active cases 507, Samples tested till date: 42,703.

Also Read | Health Ministry Releases 'Guidance Document on Appropriate Management of Suspect/Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 at Railway Coaches COVlD Care Centers'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

