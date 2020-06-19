Latur, Jun 19 (PTI) Three COVID-19 cases were detected in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the district's count to 220, an official said.

Of the three cases, one was that of a 65-year-old man who died during the day while undergoing treatment, he said.

A 60-year-old man also died due to the infection, he added.

The death toll in the district now is 13, the official said.

