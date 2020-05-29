India News | COVID-19: 3 Discharged, No New Cases on Friday in Goa

Panaji, May 29 (PTI) The number of active COVID-19 cases in Goa came down to 28 as three people were discharged on Friday after recovery, a health official said.

No fresh case was detected in the coastal state either, he added.

The state has so far reported 69 cases, 41 of whom were discharged after recovery.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 69, new cases: zero, deaths: nil, discharged: 41, active cases 28, Samples tested till date: 16,141.

