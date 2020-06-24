Nashik, Jun 24 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district registered three more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 192, while 160 more people tested positive, raising the tally to 3,158, officials said.

Among the deceased, one was from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area and two were from other parts of the district, said an official communication issued by the district administration.

With this, the coronavirus death toll in the district has gone up to 192, it said.

In addition, 160 more people tested positive for the infection, taking the tally to 3,158, the statement said.

The number of recovered patients stood at 1,754, it added.

