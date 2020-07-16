New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): As many as 31 people holding a social gathering at a restaurant in Paschim Vihar were detained by police on Tuesday for indulging in drinking alcohol, in contravention of the conditions of lockdown.

A case has been registered into the matter and further investigation is underway.

On Tuesday, a social gathering was held at Playgue Restaurant, Paschim Vihar in contravention of the conditions of lockdown, said Delhi Police.

"Local police conducted a raid and a total of 31 people including seven women were detained for indulging in drinking alcohol, using Hooka and dancing. Liquor and beer were being used without a license," said police.

The owner of the restaurant, his brother and others were booked under relevant sections of law in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other acts. (ANI)

