Aurangabad, Sep 22 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad in Maharashtra reached 31,085 after 317 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, while 13 deaths during this period took the toll to 879, an official said on Tuesday.

A total of 24,286 people have been discharged so far, including 301 in the last 24 hours, leaving the district with 5,920 active cases, he added.

"Of the 317 new cases, 77 are from rural areas, 31 from Aurangabad city and 66 were detected at city entry points," the official said.

