Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported 32 coronavirus cases, pushing the state's infection count to 7,71,851, according to a medical bulletin.

No death was reported due to the infection in the state, which has so far reported 10,054 fatalities.

It was after a gap of a few weeks that the case count in a single day crossed 30 in the state.

On Monday, Haryana reported 32 cases, more than half of which (18) were reported from Gurugram.

Sirsa reported seven cases while three cases surfaced in Faridabad.

The total active cases in the state increased from Sunday's 162 to 180 while the overall recoveries were 7,61,594.

The recovery rate was 98.67 per cent, the bulletin said.

