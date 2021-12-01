Bengaluru, Dec 1 (PTI) Karnataka on Wednesday logged 322 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,96,470 and death toll to 38,213, the health department said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Three-Month-Old Baby Girl Allegedly Stolen by Woman Hawker in Kalachowki.

The day also saw 162 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,51,654.

Also Read | Gujarat: 26-Year-Old Convict Sentenced Jail for Life for Raping and Killing 3-Year-Old Girl in Gandhinagar.

Of the new cases, 165 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 72 discharges and 1 death.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 6,574.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.31 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.62 per cent.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded one death.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 165, Mysuru 47, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Shivamogga 13, Dharwad and Udupi 10, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,56,617 positive cases, while Mysuru has 1,79,818 and Tumakuru 1,21,101.

Among discharges, Bengaluru Urban has 12,35,353, followed by Mysuru 1,77,117 and Tumakuru 1,19,839.

Cumulatively a total of 5,33,91,586 samples have been tested, of which 1,01,778 were examined on Wednesday alone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)