Panaji, Aug 7 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 333 on Friday to reach 7,947, while four deaths took the toll to 70, an official said.

A total of 142 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 5,595, leaving the state with 2,282 active cases, he said.

"A 78-year-old man, a 62-year-old man, an 80-year- oldman and a 30-year-old man died. On Friday, 3,861 samples were tested, of which 333 were positive, 2,226 negative and reports of 1,302 are awaited," he informed.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,914, new cases 333, deaths 70, discharged 5,595, active cases 2,282, samples tested till date 1,44,814.

