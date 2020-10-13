Chandigarh, Oct 13 (PTI) Thirty-four more deaths due to the coronavirus in Punjab pushed the death toll to 3,894 while 692 cases took the infection tally to 1,25,211 on Tuesday, according to a bulletin.

Six deaths were reported from Amritsar, four from Ludhiana, three each from Gurdaspur and Sangrur, two each from Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Mohali, Muktsar, Patiala and Rupnagar and one each from Barnala, Fazilka, Moga and SBS Nagar, as per the medical bulletin.

The places which reported fresh coronavirus cases included Ludhiana (103), Jalandhar (95), Mohali (57) and Amritsar (57).

There are 8,212 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,006 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,13,105, it said. Thirty-eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 186 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 21,89,467 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

