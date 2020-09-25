Pune, Sep 25 (PTI) Pune district reported 3,628 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking its infection count to 2,68,832, while the toll reached 6,127 with 95 deaths, an official said on Friday.

Of the 3,628 cases, 1,621 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 1,38,951 patients, he said.

"A total of 1,256 patients were also discharged during the day. With 856 new cases, Pimpri Chinchwad's count is 74,116. The number of cases in rural and cantonment areas is 55,765," he said.

