Bengaluru, Oct 21 (PTI) Karnataka on Thursday reported 365 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths, taking the caseload to 29,84,849 and death toll to 37,984, the health department said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: 64 Dead in Rain-Related Incidents, 3,500 People Rescued So Far; Over 16,000 Evacuated to Safer Places.

The day also saw 443 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,37,848, leaving 8,988 active cases.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stages Robbery to Steal Rs 5 Lakh From Employer to Start Business, Arrested.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 210 new infections, as the city saw 220 discharges and 4 deaths.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.31 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.19 per cent.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Shivamogga and Tumakuru registered one death each.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan each logged the highest of 33 fresh cases, Mysuru 17 and Shivamogga 12.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,50,125 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,78,862 and Tumakuru 1,20,617.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,27,149, followed by Mysuru 1,76,094 and Tumakuru 1,19,267.

Cumulatively, 4,98,07,867 samples have been examined so far, of which 1,17,713 were tested on Thursday alone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)