Bengaluru, Oct 23 (PTI): Karnataka has reported 371 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,85,598 and death toll to 38,002, the Health Department said on Saturday.

Also Read | Maharashtra: One Arrested for Stabbing Man Multiple Times in Thane.

The day also saw 342 getting discharged. The total number of recoveries so far was 29,38,653.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Says Historical Places of Mahendragarh to be Developed as Tourist Destinations.

Out of 371 new cases, 193 were from Bengaluru Urban, 130 in the city got discharged and four deaths.

The total number of active cases in the State is 8,914.

While the case positivity rate for the day stood at 0.30 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.88 per cent.

Of the seven deaths, four were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dakshina Kannada, Kolar and Tumakuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 193, Dakshina Kannada 34, Mysuru 25, Hassan and Tumakuru 23 followed by the others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases with a total of 12,50,513 followed by Mysuru 1,78,910 and Tumakuru 1,20,663.

Among the numbers discharged too, Bengaluru Urban topped the list with 12,27,518, Mysuru 1,76,174 and Tumakuru 1,19,298.

Cumulatively, 5,00,31,061 samples have been tested in the State so far, out of which 1,20,073 were tested today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)