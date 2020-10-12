Srinagar, Oct 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 398 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the Union Territory's tally to 84,031, while 11 deaths in the past 24 hours took the toll to 1,333, officials said.

Out of the fresh 398 cases, 159 are from the Jammu region and 239 from the Kashmir region, they said.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 113 new cases, followed by 106 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

There are 9,992 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVD-19), while 72,706 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, 11 deaths took place in the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir – five in Jammu and six in the Valley -- taking the death toll to 1,333, the officials said.

