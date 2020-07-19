Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): A total of 4,120 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of 63,772 in the state, informed the state's health department.

Out of the total cases reported in the last 24 hours, 2,156 were reported from Bengaluru.

The total figure includes 39,370 active cases, 23,065 recoveries, and 91 deaths.

"Karnataka crossed the 10-lakh-tests milestone today. So far, we conducted 10,20,830 tests across 88 labs in the state and 35,834 tests today," Minister for Medical Education of Karnataka tweeted on Sunday. (ANI)

