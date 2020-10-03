Panaji, Oct 3 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 445 and death toll by eight on Saturday, while 523 people were discharged during the day, an official said.

The state now has 34,900 cases, including 450 deaths, and 29,527 people have recovered, leaving it with 4,923 active ones, he said.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Takes a Dig at News Channels, Thanks Them for Entertaining When Theatres Were Shut (Read Tweet).

A total of 1,492 samples were tested for the infection during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 34,900, new cases 445, deaths 450, discharged 29,527, active cases 4,923, samples tested till date 2,59,777.

Also Read | Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Meet Victim’s Family Members in Hathras, Video Shows Them Consoling Deceased Girl’s Mother.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)