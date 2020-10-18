Nashik, Oct 18 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 89,318 with an addition of 457 cases on Sunday, while 10 deaths took the toll to 1,601, an official said.

A total of 81,061 persons have been discharged so far, including 938 on Saturday, he added.

Also Read | Schools to Reopen in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Sikkim From Tomorrow; Here Are The Key Guidelines.

The caseload comprises 59,311 from Nashik city, 25,299 from other parts of the district, 4,039 from Malegaon and 669 from outside the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)