Aurangabad, Mar 6 (PTI) Aurangabad district in Maharashtra has reported 459 fresh cases of coronavirus, which took its overall infection count to 52,103, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

There were 2,910 active cases in the district till Friday night, the official said.

A total of 179 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the recovery count to 47,909, he added.

The death of five patients on Friday increased the district's toll to 1,284, he added.

Aurangabad municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said, "The administration is closely monitoring the situation. In the past, when the number of cases went up, we were able to manage well as it was a lockdown period. But now it will be a challenge."

Since March 1, Aurangabad district has reported 1,737 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 911 patients were discharged after recovery. A total of 17 patients have lost their lives since March 1 till Friday night, the official said.

The number cases in other districts of the Marathwada region has also gone up, he said, adding that Jalna district reported 202 new cases, Beed 97, Latur 108, Nanded 128, Osmanabad 26, Hingoli 46 and Parbhani 47.

In Parbhani, the restriction on buses coming from the districts located in Vidarbha region, political marches, agitations and curbs on places of religious worship will continue till March 15, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)