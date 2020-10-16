Nashik, Oct 16 (PTI) Nashik added 482 COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the death toll increased by 14, an official said.

The number of people discharged during the day was 1,080, which has taken the count of such cases to 79,722, an official said.

Also Read | Ram Leela 2020 Live Streaming From Ayodhya: DD National to Host Live Telecast of Star-Studded Event From October 17, Check Full Schedule Here.

"The district now has a caseload of 88,370, including 1,578 deaths, both categories being led by areas under Nashik Municipal Corporation limits," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)