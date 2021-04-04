Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) Punjab on Sunday reported 51 coronavirus-related deaths and 3,019 fresh cases, pushing the infection tally to 2,51,460 and death toll to 7,083 in the state, the health department said in its bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 25,314, it said.

Ludhiana reported a maximum of 446 new cases followed by Jalandhar (387), Mohali (329) and Amritsar (271). Fresh deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Bbathinda, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, and Mohali.

A total of 2,955 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 2,19,063, the bulletin said.

There are 33 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 322 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 60,80,083 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh -- the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana – reported 341 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike this year, pushing the total count to 28,194.

On Saturday, the city had reported 310 maximum cases.

A 52-year-old woman died of the infection, taking the toll to 383 in the city, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases was 3,150, it said.

A total of 352 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 24,661, it said.

A total of 3,21,189 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,91,960 have tested negative while reports of 251 samples were awaited, it said.

