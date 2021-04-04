Raipur, Apr 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh continues to witness a surge in COVID-19caseswith 5,250 more people testing positive for the infection on Sunday, taking its overall tally to 3,69,046, an official said.

This is the second consecutive day when more than 5,000caseswere reported in the state.

With 36 more patients dying due to theviralinfection and co-morbidities during the day, the statewide toll mounted to 4,319, he said.

Of the 36 fatalities, nine occurred on Sunday, 23 on Saturday while four patients had died earlier, he added.

A total of 42 people were discharged from hospitals while 2,876 others completed their home isolation period on Sunday, leaving Chhattisgarh with 38,450 activecases.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,26,277, he said.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 1,213 and 995 of the newcases,respectively.

While the total count of infection in Raipur has reached 71,904, including 953 deaths, Durg's caseload increased to 42,884, including 795 fatalities.

Bemetara saw 487 new cases, Rajnandgaon 425 and Bilaspur 291 among other districts, the official said.

With26,911 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Chhattisgarh has gone up to59,00,526.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases3,69,046, newcases5,250, death toll 4,319, recovered 3,26,277, activecases 38,450, Tests today 26,911, Total tests 59,00,526.

