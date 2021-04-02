Chandigarh, Apr 2 (PTI) Punjab reported 57 more fatalities due to COVID-19 which pushed the death toll to 6,983, while 2,903 new cases took the tally to 2,45,768 in the state, according to a medical bulletin issued on Friday.

The number of active cases rose from 24,644 on Thursday to 25,458 on Friday.

The fresh cases included 439 in Jalandhar, 419 in Mohali, 369 in Ludhiana, 337 in Amritsar and 316 in Patiala, the bulletin said.

It said that 2,002 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery and this took the number of cured persons to 2,13,327.

There are 33 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 345 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

Nine deaths each were reported from Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar and six from Amritsar, among the districts which recorded fresh fatalities, it said.

A total of 60,14,612 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the state government has set up 1,965 government and 296 private vaccination centres.

These COVID-19 vaccination centres have a capacity of administering 2.75 lakh jabs a day.

To check increasing coronavirus cases, the health department is now aiming to get maximum number of people vaccinated, Sidhu said in a statement issued here

Chandigarh reported 287 coronavirus cases on Friday, which pushed the total count to 27,543 in the union territory.

A 58-year-old man died of the contagion, taking the toll to 381 in the city, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 2,951 on Thursday to 3,098, it said.

A total of 139 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 24,064, as per the bulletin.

It said ,16,037 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,87,463 tested negative while reports of 161 samples are awaited.

