Leh, Jan 9 (PTI) Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 22,472 on Sunday as 59 more people tested positive for the virus, officials said.

All the new cases were reported from Leh district, while no fresh death was reported in the Union Territory, the officials said.

According to the officials, the death toll stands at 221 with 163 fatalities in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has gone up to 281 – 244 in Leh and 37 in Kargil – from 241 a day earlier, the officials said.

Nineteen patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in Ladakh to 21,970, they said.

The officials said the total positivity rate of Ladakh stands at 3.7 per cent.

