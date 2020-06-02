India News | COVID-19: 6 More Test Positive in Goa's First Containment Zone

Panaji, Jun 2 (PTI) Six COVID-19 cases were detected in Goa on Tuesday, all from Vasco's Mangor Hill area, which was declared a containment zone after two cases were reported a day earlier, an official said.

Goa now has 79 COVID-19 case, though the number of active ones is 22 as 57 people have been discharged, including 13 on Tuesday, he added.

Also Read | Cyclone Nisarga Latest Updates: Heavy Rains Expected, Stay Indoors, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Section 144 Imposed at Mumbai Beaches.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 79, new cases: six, deaths: nil, discharged: 57, active cases 22, Samples tested till date: 22,378.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)