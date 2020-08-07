Pune, Aug 7 (PTI) Six State Reserve Police Force jawans donated plasma for COVID-19 patients in Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Friday.

In the first phase, 16 jawans, who earlier recovered from the coronavirus infection, have become eligible to donate plasma.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash | Kozhikode Releases Helpline Number 0495 - 2376901: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

"In the first round, six jawans donated plasma. The rest will be donating plasma in the days to come," said a senior doctor from Sassoon General Hospital.

SRPF deputy inspector-general Navin Reddy said around 200 SRPF jawans from Pune division had been detected with COVID-19.

Also Read | Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode Plane Crash: Pilot Dead, Aircraft Breaks Into Two Pieces; Here's What We Know So Far.

"Out of them, 85 jawans were counseled to donate plasma. Of the 85, a total 65 jawans volunteered and their blood samples were sent for testing," he said.

Convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental procedure in which plasma, a blood component, from a cured person is transfused to a critically ill coronavirus patient so that antibodies can battle the virus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)