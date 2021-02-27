Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Chandigarh recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection count to 21,719, a medical bulletin issued here said.

No COVID-19-related death was reported on Saturday. The death toll stands at 351, it said.

The number of active cases rose from 322 on Friday to 357 on Saturday, as per the bulletin.

A total of 25 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 21,011, it said.

A total of 2,53,339 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,30,669 have tested negative while reports of 78 samples were awaited, the bulletin added. PTI CHS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)