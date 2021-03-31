Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) The number of beneficiaries who have received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Maharashtra so far has reached 60,29,649, the state government said on Wednesday.

From Tuesday, the government started administering the second dose of the vaccine to senior citizens and the people with co-morbidities in the age group of 45 to 60 years.

Altogether, 2,10,461 people were inoculated on Tuesday.

A total of 9,91,812 healthcare workers have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state while 4,74,723 of them have been given the second dose.

Similarly, 8,50,953 frontline workers have received the first dose so far while 2,56,700 of them have been administered the second dose.

A total of 6,71,144 people in the age group of 45 to 60 years with co-morbidities have been vaccinated so far in Maharashtra and 331 of them were given the second dose on Tuesday.

Altogether 27,82,504 senior citizens have been given the first dose so far while 1,482 of them received the second jab on Tuesday.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a huge rise in coronavirus positive cases since the last few weeks.

The state had reported its highest daily spike in the cases on Sunday when it detected 40,414 new infections. As on Tuesday, Maharashtra's caseload stood at 27,73,436.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)