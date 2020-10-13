Nashik, Oct 13 (PTI) Nashik added 609 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while 14 people died of the infection during the day, an official said.

A total of 484 people also got discharge from hospitals on Tuesday, he added.

The district's caseload stands at 86,609, including 1,547 deaths, and 77,469 persons have been discharged post recovery, he said.

The overall count comprises 57,797 cases from Nashik city, 24,198 from other parts of the district, 3,989 from Malegaon and 625 from outside the district.

